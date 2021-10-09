Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Tiger Woods appears at Florida golf course supporting his son

Tiger Woods has rarely been seen since suffering significant injuries in a Los Angeles car crash

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tiger Woods has made it back to the golf course.

About seven months after Woods suffered a significant leg injury in a Los Angeles car crash, photos surfaced on social media Saturday of the legendary golfer supporting his son at a junior golf event in Florida. He was watching his son Charlie competing in the event. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger Woods (R) of the United States pulls a club from his bag next to caddie Joe LaCava (L) during a practice round prior to the 120th U.S. Open Championship on Sept. 16, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

Tiger Woods (R) of the United States pulls a club from his bag next to caddie Joe LaCava (L) during a practice round prior to the 120th U.S. Open Championship on Sept. 16, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

One photo showed him watching his son with his girlfriend Erica Herman. He was seen in golf attire with a black leg brace.

Woods has not been seen on the golf course since the days before he was involved in the crash. He had been seen with his girlfriend out and about in Los Angeles but still with a crutch. Photos that surfaced on social media didn’t appear to show Woods with a crutch.

KOEPKA, DECHAMBEAU TO FACE OFF IN MADE-FOR-TV MATCH IN VEGAS

In this April 14, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga.  

In this April 14, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga.   (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

He has not said whether he is aiming to return to the sport anytime soon, but U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker indicated that Woods was rehabbing for a return to competition.

"I've talked to Tiger a lot," Stricker told SiriusXM Radio in September. "He's a part of this Ryder Cup family; he won't be able to be a captain's assistant this time around just because of his ongoing rehabilitation to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that is going well. He's progressing, he's doing well, things are moving in the right direction."

A crane lifts a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident.

A crane lifts a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods’ last competition was the PNC Championship with son Charlie.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com