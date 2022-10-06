Tiffany Jackson, former basketball star, dead at 37 after breast cancer battle

Tiffany Jackson, a former Texas Longhorns basketball star who was later a top-five WNBA draft pick, died Monday after a lengthy bout with breast cancer, the school announced. She was 37.

Jackson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

"Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player," former Texas coach Jody Conradt said. "She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing."

Jackson was a three-time All-Big 12 selection was voted the national freshman of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association in 2014. She is the only Longhorns player to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks in a career. She finished her career ranked top 5 in points at the school.

The New York Liberty selected Jackson No. 5 overall in the 2007 draft. She spent more than three seasons with the Liberty before she was traded to the Tulsa Shock. In 2017, she played one more season for the Los Angeles Sparks.

"The NYL join the greater women’s basketball community in mourning the loss of Tiffany Jackson. Her years of service in NY helped contribute to the identity of today’s team; and we honor her valiant fight both on and off the court. Our deepest condolences to her family," the Liberty said in a tweet.

The Dallas Wings, formerly named the Shock, put out a statement as well.

"A Texas legend. A member of our WNBA family. A mom, daughter, teammate, mentor, and friend. Your impact will be remembered forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family," the Wings said.

The Sparks added: "We lost a member of our Sparks family today. Our hearts go out to the Jackson family at this time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.