The Ravens celebrate Joe Flacco's extension with a strange GIF

The Baltimore Ravens and Joe Flacco agreed to a three-year contract extension which will keep him in Baltimore through the 2021 season, when Flacco will be 36 years old. The deal means Flacco -- who is recovering from an ACL tear -- will likely play his entire NFL career as a Raven after being drafted by the team in 2008.

The Ravens announced the news on Twitter with a GIF declaring Flacco to be elite, which featured him literally throwing the Lombardi Trophy away.

The tweet didn't get the type of reaction the Ravens were likely expecting.