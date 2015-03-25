Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 65 to hold clubhouse lead in suspended Malaysian Open

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand shot a 7-under 65 Thursday to take the clubhouse lead at the Malaysian Open before thunderstorms caused the suspension of the first round.

Half the field was still on the course.

Aphibarnrat is one stroke ahead of 2010 Ryder Cup player Edoardo Molinari, Gregory Bourdy and Anders Hansen at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington is in a group at 3 under, while third-ranked Luke Donald had three bogeys and a double bogey for a 74.