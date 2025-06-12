Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans

Texans safety Jimmie Ward arrested on felony assault charge

Ward appeared to remain in police custody on Thursday

Paulina Dedaj
Published
close
Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested in Texas early Thursday morning on a felony assault charge, according to online jail records. 

Ward, 33, was arrested at around 5:30 a.m. local time and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He was charged with assault on a family member by impeding breathing or circulation, which is a third-degree felony. 

Jimmie Ward booking photo

Ward is facing a third-degree felony assault charge. (Montgomery County Jail)

The Texans said in a statement that they are aware of the reports surrounding Ward’s arrest. 

"We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time," the statement read, via ESPN. 

Jimmie Ward tackles Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 21, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

The Houston Chronicle reported that the incident took place at the NFL player’s home in Magnolia. No further details surrounding the alleged assault were immediately known. 

Ward spent the majority of his career playing for the San Francisco 49ers. In nine seasons with the organization, he registered seven interceptions and 451 tackles across 106 games. 

He entered the 2023 offseason as a free agent before signing a two-year, $13 million deal. 

Jimmie Ward lines up before NFL snap

Jimmie Ward (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Ward signed a one-year contract extension worth $10.5 million before the start of last season. In two seasons with the Texans, Ward appeared in 20 games and registered three interceptions and 98 tackles.  

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.