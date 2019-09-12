Ex-NFL defensive back Terrell Roberts killed in California shooting: reports

Former NFL defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed at his grandmother’s home in Northern California on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

Roberts, who played cornerback with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003 to 2004, was at his grandmother’s home in Richmond when someone entered the backyard and shot him. Richmond is about 20 miles north of San Francisco.

Roberts’ family told CBS San Francisco that he had a “heart of gold.” They also said they didn’t’ believe he was “mixed up in anything bad.”

No arrests were made in the fatal shooting and police have not named a suspect.

Roberts, 38, played three seasons at Oregon State. He signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2003.