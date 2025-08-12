Tennis star Emma Raducanu asks umpire to remove crying child from stadium during Cincinnati Open match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis star Emma Raducanu wasn’t happy with a certain spectator at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, and she wanted the chair umpire to do something about it.

The spectator in question? A crying child.

The British star was trailing 4-3 in the third set against top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka as the child continued to cry from the seats.

Raducanu was clearly disturbed by the noise, and she paused play to ask the chair umpire to address it. The umpire’s response wasn’t audible, but Raducanu could clearly be heard.

"It’s been like 10 minutes," she said.

"It’s a child," the chair umpire fired back. "Do you want me to send the child out of the stadium?"

Raducanu gestured to the stands, where a plethora of yeses were heard.

"I can call in," the chair umpire said after hearing the crowd. "But we need to continue for the moment."

While Raducanu won the next point, Sabalenka won the match after winning the third-set tiebreak, 7-5.

After the match, Raducanu said she was "proud" of pushing Sabalenka to the point of a third-set tiebreak to determine who won the third-round match.

"She’s world No. 1 for a reason," she said, via TNT Sports. "I pushed her more than I did at Wimbledon, so that’s an improvement. Also, it was good to have this result on a hard court because it’s very different to grass, and I’ve always thought grass suits me a lot more – and I still believe that.

"So, to have pushed her on a hard court like that, I’m pretty proud."

Raducanu is currently 39th in WTA rankings ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open in Queens, New York, which begins on Aug. 18.

