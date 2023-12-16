Tee Higgins' mom vulgarly snaps back at critics on social media

Tee Higgins' mother has his back.

It's been a quiet season for the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver.

On Saturday, he made up for it with a two-touchdown performance, including one that sent the game into overtime in the final minute with what could be the catch of the year.

Entering Saturday, Higgins had just 34 catches for 436 yards, plus a number of drops, in 10 games.

Late in the second quarter, a review of a Higgins' reception was overturned, which led to his mother, Camilla Stewart, posting on X, formerly Twitter, "No f---in way" and "He be right in their damn face."

An X user wrote to her that the pass was "dropped," but Stewart was quick to clap back.

"Like ya mama dropped [your ugly a--]," she wrote.

After the user said Stewart shouldn't get "so defensive," Stewart replied again with a middle finger emoji.

Another X user wrote that the ball is "on the damn ground anytime it goes his way."

"Like ur b---h a--," Stewart wrote.

BENGALS OVERCOME TWO-TOUCHDOWN DEFICIT FOR WILD OVERTIME WIN OVER VIKINGS

In a since-deleted post, a user wrote that Higgins "can't catch a ball to save his life."

Stewart was far from finished.

"And yo fat a-- can't catch ur breath," she replied.

After her son's performance, Stewart still wasn't finished.

"My lame a-- son had himself a game…come haters let’s see y’all dumb a--es in my comments. Whose first," she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Some of her comments got much more vulgar.

Higgins' touchdowns were his first since Week 2, when he also had a pair. He helped Cincy to a 27-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals are now the sixth seed in the AFC with an 8-6 record despite Joe Burrow out for the remainder of the year.

