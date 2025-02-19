Team USA star Charlie McAvoy battled through shoulder injury in triumphant win over Canada, Bruins say

Team USA star Charlie McAvoy played hurt in their 3-1 win over Canada, but fans wouldn't have known it.

McAvoy had five hits, including a thunderous one on Canada superstar Connor McDavid in the first period.

However, McAvoy's injury worsened, and he was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital earlier this week. The Boston Bruins gave an update on their star defenseman on Wednesday.

"Charlie McAvoy sustained an injury to his right shoulder acromioclavicular joint in Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland on February 13. He underwent treatment, which was administered by Team USA’s medical staff," Bruins head team physician Dr. Peter Asnis said in a statement.

"Upon returning to Boston, he developed increasing pain, for which he was evaluated by the Boston Bruins’ medical staff. After undergoing x-rays, MRIs, and bloodwork, he was diagnosed as having an infection in his right shoulder, as well as a significant injury to his AC joint. He underwent an irrigation and debridement procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on February 18.

"He remains in the hospital, where he is being treated with IV antibiotics, and his condition is improving."

Before disclosing McAvoy’s injury, the Bruins said in a prior statement that McAvoy would not play against Canada in the rematch Thursday.

Despite suffering the shoulder injury in Team USA’s first game against Finland, McAvoy still played against Canada and had a big impact.

After falling behind 1-0 after a Connor McDavid goal, McAvoy's big hit on McDavid gave the U.S. some momentum.

Shortly after McAvoy’s big bit, Jake Guentzel tied the game at 1-1.

"That also is a message-sending moment – probably one of the plays of the game," Team USA star Matthew Tkachuk said. "They just scored a goal, the building was rocking and Charlie comes there and pops McDavid, like one of the hardest hits I’ve seen."

McAvoy had five hits in 19:27 of ice time in Team USA’s 3-1 win over Canada on Saturday.

His presence will be missed Thursday night, when the two teams will rematch in the 4 Nations final.

Taking his spot will be Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, but for a moment on Tuesday, fans thought another recovering star was going to be replacing McAvoy.

Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan said, "Quinn Hughes is coming," during a press conference on Tuesday.

The possible addition of Hughes sent fans into a frenzy, as the Norris Trophy winning defenseman would be a massive boost to Team USA’s defense.

The only reason Hughes wasn’t on the Team USA roster initially is because he suffered an injury.

However, thoughts of a possible Hughes return were put to bed after Sportsnet reported that Team USA would need another injury for Hughes to play.

For the Bruins, losing McAvoy for any extended period of time would be a crushing blow as he is their top defenseman. They are currently on the outside looking in, as they are two points out of the Wild Card spot.

