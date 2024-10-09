Taylor Swift rubs Brittany Mahomes' pregnant belly after endorsing Harris

Brittany Mahomes' baby bump has been touched by the hand of Taylor Swift.

Mahomes is pregnant with her third child with NFL star Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback's wife posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday that shows Swift rubbing her pregnant belly. The photo was taken at the Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

"Same girls, new bump," the caption on the post read.

It was the first time Mahomes and Swift were seen together at a Chiefs game this season.

It was also the first time that the pair had been seen together at all since Swift publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

Swift did not list any specific policy stance for her endorsement of Harris in her Instagram post. However, in the past, Swift has advocated for abortion, LGBT rights and gun control in multiple interviews, including one with The Guardian in 2019 when she said she believed in telling people who to vote for, despite not watching the news for the sake of her "mental health."

Swift has endorsed Democratic candidates dating back to 2018, when she endorsed Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections in Tennessee.

Swift's support for Harris prompted a vocal response from former President Donald Trump, who Mahomes has been tied to supporting. Trump posted a message to his Truth Social platform that read "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," on Sept. 15, and in an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 11, the former president said he "liked Mahomes much better" than Swift.

Swift had not been seen in the same room as Mahomes since they were at the U.S. Open men's singles final on Sept 9, when they were seen hugging, until Monday night.

Mahomes had been linked to multiple displays of supporting Trump via social media activity dating back to mid-August.

It started with a simple Instagram like of Trump's 2024 policy platform on Aug. 13. Images of the like were rapidly spread around social media channels, inciting backlash so fierce the pregnant mother posted additional statements to defend herself and her beliefs. Mahomes later liked a comment that said "TRUMP-VANCE 2024" on one of her Instagram posts.

Multiple online Swift fan pages contributed to spreading screenshots of Mahomes' initial like of Trump's policy platform, inciting much of the backlash against Swift's friend.

Mahomes' husband Patrick defended and commended her political influence after Trump praised her over Swift on Sept. 11.

"I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community," the 28-year-old QB said. "I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people an opportunity to use their voice," he said. "In political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day of my life and trying to live it to the best of my ability."

Patrick himself said he would not endorse a political candidate, but he encouraged Americans to do what is right for "their families."

"At the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people," he said.

Brittany and Patrick were born and raised in east Texas and started dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. Whitehouse is a town with a population of about 8,500 and has a history of voting Republican, according to Data USA. The couple got married in March 2022 and have two children, 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 1-year-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Shortly after the scrutiny began about Brittany liking Trump's Instagram content, Patrick wished her a happy birthday on Aug. 31.

On a recent episode of the "Whoop" podcast, Brittany said she has leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback husband to get her through the recent public scrutiny.

"Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff," she said. "Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now.

"I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’" she said. "And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like, honestly, I don’t give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore."

Meanwhile, Swift's boyfriend and Patrick's teammate Travis Kelce has not made an endorsement in the upcoming election either, nor has he commented on her political stances or his own since Swift's endorsement.

However, in March, Kelce told the Los Angeles Times he and Swift shared values after they started dating just a few months earlier, both at the age of 33.

"I think the values that we stand for and just, you know, who we are as people," Kelce said when asked why he believed people were so fascinated by their relationship. "We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us. And, on top of that, I feel like we both have just a love for life."

