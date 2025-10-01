Lawrence Moten, Syracuse legend and all-time leading scorer, dead at 53

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Syracuse basketball legend Lawrence Moten has died at 53.

Moten’s daughter, Lawrencia, confirmed his death on Tuesday, saying he was found in his Washington, D.C., home.

"Lawrence Moten was a Syracuse icon," the school’s athletic director, John Wildhack, said in a statement. "His accolades as Syracuse’s all-time leading scorer and holding the Big East scoring record for 25 years speak for themselves, but his style of play is what energized the Dome and was deserving of his nickname, ‘Poetry in Moten.’

"He was a fixture around the program long after his playing career, always with a smile on his face. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Lawrence’s family and friends. He will be Forever Orange."

Moten played for the Orange from 1991 to 1995, and remains the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,334 career points. He averaged 19.3 points per game during his four years leading the Orange on the hardwood.

Moten’s impact came at a time when Syracuse was under NCAA investigation, but he remained committed to the program. He averaged 18.2 points as a freshman, helping Syracuse reach the 1992 NCAA Tournament.

The team wasn’t able to qualify for March Madness the next season, as the NCAA investigation led to a one-year tournament ban. Yet Moten stayed and went on to lead the Orange back to the tournament in 1994 and 1995, with the latter season earning him second-team All-America honors.

Moten’s style of play, described as smooth and effortless, led to his iconic "Poetry in Moten" nickname that Orange fans embraced.

Moten went on to play professionally after being drafted in the second round of the 1995 NBA Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies. He spent two seasons with the club before signing with the Washington Wizards in 1998.

He also played in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and the American Basketball Association (ABA) through 2006. His career also included overseas stops in Spain and Venezuela.

After retiring, Moten returned to the Syracuse area to work with youth groups in the city’s school district.

Later, he continued shaping the next generation of basketball players in his hometown of Washington, D.C., serving as general manager of the boys and girls teams at Digital Pioneers Academy.

