Taiwan defeats Nevada to win 2025 Little League World Series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the first time since 1996, Taiwan are the champions of the Little League World Series.

Tun-Yuan Little League, representing the Asia-Pacific region, defeated Summerlin South Little League from Nevada, representing the Mountain region, to win the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Sunday by a score of 7-0.

A high fly ball from Nevada’s Griffin Vargas to left field was the final out, as celebration ensued for Taiwan on the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lin Chin-Tse was the star for Taiwan as he has been throughout this tournament.

On the mound, he was unleashing fastballs equivalent to 98 mph by MLB pitchers, and Nevada had a hard time keeping up over his five innings pitched. Lin let up just one hit while striking out four Las Vegas batters over his 58 pitches, with 45 going for strikes.

NEVADA WINS US LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES TITLE, WILL FACE TAIWAN FOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Meanwhile, at the plate, he tallied three RBI thanks to a bases-loaded triple that put the game out of reach for Nevada in the bottom of the fifth inning.

For a team as buttoned up as Nevada has been throughout their time in Williamsport, they struggled to start the game with wild pitches and errors that ultimately came back to bite them.

Luke D’Ambrosio, the starter for Summerlin South, had some control problems on the mound, and it led to Jian Zih-De scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning. Then, he wasn’t able to get the speedy Tsai Yu-Ge on a bunt attempt, and his throw went past the first baseman, leading to Chen Shi-Rong coming home from third.

D’Ambrosio battled through his four innings of work, showing off a wicked curveball that had Taiwan on their heels. He struck out three, walked four and let up five hits, though he only gave up two earned runs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chen Qi-Sheng closed it out for Taiwan in the top of the sixth inning, working through the two hits he allowed to get the eventual final out to create a memory of a lifetime.