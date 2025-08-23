Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

Nevada wins US Little League World Series title, will face Taiwan for championship

Grayson Miranda's bases-loaded single sparks three-run first inning in 8-2 semifinal victory

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Nevada beat Connecticut 8-2 in the Little League World Series semifinal on Saturday, setting up a title game against Taiwan on Sunday. 

Garrett Gallegos homered and pitched five strong innings to lead Nevada to the win. 

Mountain Region celebrate after the game against Metro Region at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

Mountain Region celebrate after the game against Metro Region at Howard J. Lamade Stadium. ( Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

Grayson Miranda had a key at-bat in Nevada’s three-run first inning. With the bases loaded and an 0-2 count, Miranda fouled off several pitches. After a wild pitch let in Nevada’s first run, Grayson — on the at-bat’s 12th pitch — drove in two more with a single into right field.

Down 4-2 in the fifth, the Fairfield, Connecticut, team put runners on first and second with one out. But Ben Herbst, rounding third, got caught in a rundown. Garrett then recorded his eighth strikeout, ending the inning.

Nevada added four more runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Cutter Ricafort.

In the international semifinal at Lamade Stadium, Liu Wei-Heng pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings to help Taiwan to a 1-0 win over Aruba.

The game’s only run came after Chen Shi-Hong opened the third inning with a full-count walk. He advanced on a passed ball and a single, then scored on an errant throw from third baseman Liam Peña Caraballo.

Mountain Region pose with the championship banner after the game against Metro Region at Howard J. Lamade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Mountain Region pose with the championship banner after the game against Metro Region at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.  (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

Facing runners on second and third with nobody out, Aruba pitcher Jayderick Wederfoor limited the damage by escaping the jam.

Nevada will be looking for its first title, and Taiwan is going for its first since 1996 and 18th overall after losing the title game last year to Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

