49ers' Brock Purdy '10th-best player on his team,' ex-NFL star Cam Newton says

Cam Newton is not letting up on his criticism of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, even as the second-year pro led the team to Super Bowl LVIII for the first time since the 2019 season.

The former Carolina Panthers star has labeled Purdy as a "game-manager" instead of a "game-changer." He said in the latest episode of his "4th & 1 Podcast" that for Purdy to earn the "game-changer" label, he had to be the best offensive player on his team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Newton said he is far from that, instead putting that onus on running back Christian McCaffrey.

"Man, look, I ain’t recanting s---, and if you really want to just be honest, if you add in the defensive talent, and you add in the offensive talent, Brock Purdy is the 10th-best player on this team," Newton said. "OK cool, did he have a great game? Yes. Has he been playing out of his mind? Yes. Is he a quarterback that’s hot? Yes.

"But he’s still the 10th-best player on his team."

EX-NFL STAR JIM MCMAHON SHARES SUPER BOWL MEMORIES: 'I WANTED TO FORGET THE FIRST ONE'

Purdy, who was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career this season, has played well enough in the playoffs to get San Francisco to the Super Bowl. However, having guys like McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle around him definitely helps a lot.

In the two playoff games this season, he has 519 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He has not been overwhelming, but he has not made too many mistakes to hinder his team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He guided San Francisco to a comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship over the weekend. Now, he gets to lead the 49ers into Allegiant Stadium in 10 days.