Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVIII

49ers' Brock Purdy '10th-best player on his team,' ex-NFL star Cam Newton says

Purdy has faced criticism all season long

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cam Newton is not letting up on his criticism of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, even as the second-year pro led the team to Super Bowl LVIII for the first time since the 2019 season.

The former Carolina Panthers star has labeled Purdy as a "game-manager" instead of a "game-changer." He said in the latest episode of his "4th & 1 Podcast" that for Purdy to earn the "game-changer" label, he had to be the best offensive player on his team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brock Purdy celebrates

Brock Purdy, #13 of the San Francisco 49ers, celebrates during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Newton said he is far from that, instead putting that onus on running back Christian McCaffrey.

"Man, look, I ain’t recanting s---, and if you really want to just be honest, if you add in the defensive talent, and you add in the offensive talent, Brock Purdy is the 10th-best player on this team," Newton said. "OK cool, did he have a great game? Yes. Has he been playing out of his mind? Yes. Is he a quarterback that’s hot? Yes. 

"But he’s still the 10th-best player on his team."

Cam Newton at a Hawks game

Former NFL player Cam Newton attends the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Dec. 18, 2023 in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

EX-NFL STAR JIM MCMAHON SHARES SUPER BOWL MEMORIES: 'I WANTED TO FORGET THE FIRST ONE'

Purdy, who was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career this season, has played well enough in the playoffs to get San Francisco to the Super Bowl. However, having guys like McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle around him definitely helps a lot.

In the two playoff games this season, he has 519 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He has not been overwhelming, but he has not made too many mistakes to hinder his team.

Brock Pury after scoring a TD

Brock Purdy, #13 of the San Francisco 49ers, celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He guided San Francisco to a comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship over the weekend. Now, he gets to lead the 49ers into Allegiant Stadium in 10 days.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.