Patrick Mahomes reacts to his dad-bod going viral: 'Why they have to do me like that'

Patrick Mahomes is one of us.

He may be a superstar quarterback, but contrary to popular belief, and unlike many of his NFL colleagues, he isn't shredded from head to toe.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC for the second straight year, and fourth time in five seasons, Mahomes gave a fiery speech.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Of course, Mahomes was in his own locker room, so he wasn't too worried about his own looks.

However, screenshots have been going around of Mahomes not rocking six-pack abs, but instead the dad-bod.

Mahomes, though, took it all in stride.

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBozSZN," Mahomes posted on X, formerly Twitter, with laughing emojis.

"Like i got kids!!!!"

The reactions to his post were equally as hilarious.

Someone replied with side-by-side photos of the dad-bodded Mahomes next to the ultra-jacked DK Metcalf.

"Only one of these guys is in the Super Bowl," the post read.

EAGLES STARS DISH ON COACHING STAFF, SPECULATION OF DRAMA IN LOCKER ROOM

ESPN analyst Matt Miller wrote that Mahomes and Jason Kelce, who became a meme thanks to his shirtless celebration at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills, are "doing more for dad bods than anyone in history" and "Doing the lord’s work."

The 33rd Team also didn't want Mahomes feeling bad about his body, posting photos of shirtless Eli Manning and Tom Brady.

"No shame Pat, that’s just the look of a multiple Super Bowl MVP winner," the account wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes will take his dad-bod to Vegas to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, a rematch from the title game four years ago.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.