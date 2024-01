Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Patrick Mahomes will be looking to win his third Super Bowl title in six years since he took the reins as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback.

Right now, the trajectory for Mahomes is legendary. He’s already being talked about as the greatest quarterback of all time – even more than Tom Brady and Joe Montana. While he may not exactly be there yet in terms of historical achievements and rings, Hall of Fame head coach Dick Vermeil said he believes Mahomes is "more than on par" with the two greats.

"He has a dimension in his game that Joe didn't have or Brady didn't have," Vermeil told 94 WIP on Friday. "The mobility and the ability to throw the ball accurately, in any body position, any foot position, and just make a play. Everyone once in a while it backfires on him, but I think he's destined to go above them in overall career success."

Mahomes still has a way to go in terms of accolades. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times. He’s a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He’s won the NFL MVP twice as well.

Brady has seven Super Bowl titles under him. He was a 15-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and three-time MVP. Montana won four Super Bowl titles, was an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and two-time MVP.

Mahomes guided his team through obstacles on offense throughout the season. The firepower wasn’t always there, but he still managed to lead the Chiefs to an 11-6 record and a division title.

He finished the season with 4,183 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. He did throw a career-high 14 interceptions. It was the fewest passing yards and touchdown totals since the 2019 season. But if history repeats itself, Mahomes will be hoisting a Super Bowl title by Feb. 11’s end.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.