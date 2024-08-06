Super Bowl hero Jacoby Jones died of cardiovascular disease, medical examiner says

Jacoby Jones, whose playoff success helped the Baltimore Ravens win the 2013 Super Bowl, died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease caused by long-term high blood pressure, according to a medical examiner's office in Louisiana.

Jones was found in his home in New Orleans July 14 after dying in his sleep. The Orleans Parish coroner said it is listed as a natural death, according to WDSU-TV.

Jones spent three seasons with the Ravens. In addition to his charisma, Jones will also be remembered for his heroics in that Super Bowl over 11 years ago.

Jones hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass during the game and opened the second half with a 108-yard kickoff return that helped lift the Ravens to a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers .

He also caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco in the final seconds of the divisional playoff round against the Denver Broncos to send that game to overtime. The play is known as the "Mile High Miracle." Baltimore won in double overtime, 38-35.

Jones was a third-round pick out of Lane College by the Houston Texans, and he played for the Chargers and Steelers before calling it a career in 2017.

Jones turned 40 three days prior to his death.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh paid tribute to Jones, saying, "Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

"My brother, you will truly be missed," Hall of Famer and Ravens teammate Ray Lewis said at the time of Jones' death. "They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a Ravens for life. Love ya JJ."

