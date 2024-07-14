Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40

Jones was responsible for three touchdowns in Super Bowl XLVII

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NFL wide receiver and kick return specialist Jacoby Jones has died. He was 40.

The Baltimore Sun reported Jones passing on Sunday, citing an NFL source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Jones spent his final three NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, but he will be remembered for his heroics in Super Bowl XLVII. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacoby Jones seen before an NFL game

Jacoby Jones, #12 of the Baltimore Ravens, warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 24, 2014, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jones hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass during the game. He opened the second half with a 108-yard kickoff, which helped lift the Ravens to a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Jacoby Jones returns a kick

Jacoby Jones, #12 of the Baltimore Ravens, returns the opening kick-off for the second half 108-yards for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens won 34-31.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Details surrounding Jones' death have not yet been made available. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Houston Texans drafted Jones in the third round in 2007. Aside from the Texans and Ravens, Jones had stints with the Steelers and Chargers organizations.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.