Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones dead at 40

Former NFL wide receiver and kick return specialist Jacoby Jones has died. He was 40.

The Baltimore Sun reported Jones passing on Sunday, citing an NFL source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Jones spent his final three NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, but he will be remembered for his heroics in Super Bowl XLVII.

Jones hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass during the game. He opened the second half with a 108-yard kickoff, which helped lift the Ravens to a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Details surrounding Jones' death have not yet been made available.

The Houston Texans drafted Jones in the third round in 2007. Aside from the Texans and Ravens, Jones had stints with the Steelers and Chargers organizations.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

