Super Bowl champion Malik Jackson announces retirement: 'I think I just did enough'

Jackson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson announced his retirement on Friday after 10 NFL seasons. 

Jackson was selected to his lone Pro Bowl in 2017 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Malik Jackson celebrates in the NFL Playoffs

Malik Jackson of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Jan. 14, 2018. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"I’m done," Jackson said Friday on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football." 

Jackson also appeared on Thursday’s edition of "GMBF" and was introduced as a free agent.

"I appreciated the free agency tag," Jackson said Friday. "It made me feel good, but I was like, ‘Nah. I’m not leaving the couch right now. I’m happy at home.’"

Malik Jackson plays in the Super Bowl

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malik Jackson looks on during Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 7, 2016. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"That was the goal. 10 to 12 years was my goal," Jackson continued. "I was able to get to a point where I did OK, did pretty well for myself. I think I just did enough. I have a daughter, and I need to go home and be with her and start living life."

Jackson was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of the University of Tennessee. 

He spent his first four years in Denver and helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2015, recovering a strip-sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a touchdown in the first quarter.  

Malik Jackson chases Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is chased down by the Denver Broncos' Malik Jackson during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 7, 2016. (John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Jackson finished his career in Denver with 14.5 sacks and 44 quarterback hits before signing with the Jaguars in free agency. 

In his Pro Bowl season in Jacksonville, Jackson recorded a career-highs eight sacks. 

Jackson went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns. He did not play during the 2022 season. 

Jackson ends his career with 292 tackles, 35.5 sacks and 106 quarterback hits. 

