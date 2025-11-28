Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Super Bowl champion coach takes issue with NFL officials over pass interference penalties

NFL officiating has been under an immense amount of scrutiny

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
'I'm thankful for the opportunity to play football' — Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson on returning for Thanksgiving play vs. Packers Video

'I'm thankful for the opportunity to play football' — Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson on returning for Thanksgiving play vs. Packers

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson joins Michael Strahan to discuss what he is thankful for and returning to play on Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl champion head coach Tony Dungy expressed his frustration with inconsistent pass interference penalties during Thanksgiving Day’s slate of NFL games.

There were plenty of questionable calls during each of the three games – as there have been over the course of the entire 2025 season. He wrote on social media that the discrepancies have made it appear that NFL officials do not know what pass interference is.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tony Dungy in September 2022

Tony Dungy on the NBC Sports set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8, 2022.  (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

"When you watch NFL football all day long you just come to the conclusion our officials don’t know what pass interference is," he wrote on X. "We tried making it reviewable a couple of years ago and that didn’t help. But these are monster penalties that are not called consistently at all."

Dungy explained his take further when one X user wrote back that his comments were "cheap seats kind of gripes."

"I had a good day watching football. I just think pass interference is called very inconsistently. And they are sometimes 40 yard penalties. Doesn’t make it a cheap seat gripe. It’s just a statement of fact made from watching 3 games with (DBs) and WRs making contact on 40-50 passes. Anybody who watched the games would say the same thing."

Tony Dungy looks on from the sideline

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy looks on from the sideline during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025 in Santa Clara, California.  (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

GIANTS' JAXSON DART TO START VS. PATRIOTS AFTER MISSING 2 GAMES WITH CONCUSSION

NFL officials have sparked debates across social media over pass interference calls, which have also reached the broadcast booth as Tony Romo and Cris Collinsworth were among those critical of them this year.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden said last December that he would want to see the league adopt college football’s rules on pass interference penalties.

"I would make it the college rule, honestly, because some of these pass interference calls are impacting the game, just one play there," Gruden said at the time on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.

He also suggested the call was too subjective and that the penalty flag should only be thrown if it is clear and obvious.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

