Super Bowl champion coach takes issue with NFL officials over pass interference penalties

Super Bowl champion head coach Tony Dungy expressed his frustration with inconsistent pass interference penalties during Thanksgiving Day’s slate of NFL games.

There were plenty of questionable calls during each of the three games – as there have been over the course of the entire 2025 season. He wrote on social media that the discrepancies have made it appear that NFL officials do not know what pass interference is.

"When you watch NFL football all day long you just come to the conclusion our officials don’t know what pass interference is," he wrote on X. "We tried making it reviewable a couple of years ago and that didn’t help. But these are monster penalties that are not called consistently at all."

Dungy explained his take further when one X user wrote back that his comments were "cheap seats kind of gripes."

"I had a good day watching football. I just think pass interference is called very inconsistently. And they are sometimes 40 yard penalties. Doesn’t make it a cheap seat gripe. It’s just a statement of fact made from watching 3 games with (DBs) and WRs making contact on 40-50 passes. Anybody who watched the games would say the same thing."

NFL officials have sparked debates across social media over pass interference calls, which have also reached the broadcast booth as Tony Romo and Cris Collinsworth were among those critical of them this year.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden said last December that he would want to see the league adopt college football’s rules on pass interference penalties.

"I would make it the college rule, honestly, because some of these pass interference calls are impacting the game, just one play there," Gruden said at the time on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.

He also suggested the call was too subjective and that the penalty flag should only be thrown if it is clear and obvious.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.