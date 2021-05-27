Streaker prances in rain at Nationals Park, attempts slick way to evade security

The Washington Nationals’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night was suspended in the fourth inning due to the wicked weather that rolled through the Northeast.

The stormy situation didn’t stop a naked fan from getting onto the field at Nationals Park. The fan went over the centerfield fence and ran toward the tarp covering the dirt in the infield.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Once the man got into the tarp, he immediately slipped and fell.

In a scene straight out of the pages of "Benny Hill," the man tried to evade security by running into the tube that holds the tarp in place. Security was able to handle the streaker after a few moments.

ASTROS SLUG 3 HOMERS TO END SKID WITH 5-2 WIN OVER DODGERS

The Nationals, who are two seasons removed from winning a World Series, are among those fighting to stay afloat in the National League East.

Washington entered Wednesday in last place in the division with a 20-24 record. The team was three games behind the New York Mets for first place by the end of the night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nationals-Reds game is set to be continued Thursday. Washington was holding a 3-0 lead when the game was suspended. It will not be a shortened game like most doubleheaders have been this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.