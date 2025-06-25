Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry's father, Dell Curry, says Warriors star likely to compete in NBA 'well into his 40s'

The 2025-26 NBA season marks the final year of Curry's contract with the Warriors

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Whenever Stephen Curry decides to step away from the NBA, a call from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will soon follow.

The four-time NBA champion celebrated his 37th birthday in March. 

This fall will mark Curry's 17th season with the Golden State Warriors, but don't expect the sharpshooting guard to call it quits anytime soon — at least according to his father.

Dell Curry and Stephen Curry

Charlotte Hornets color commentator Dell Curry, left, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hug before a game at Chase Center in San Francisco Feb. 23, 2024. (Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports)

Former NBA player Dell Curry believes his son has the ability to play in the NBA "well into his 40s."

"I think it'll be his decision when to walk away," Dell Curry told PFSN. "A lot of guys play until the teams or the league tell you, 'We can't use your services anymore.' I think he could be well into his 40s because he can shoot the ball and requires that you have to guard him. That'll create space for other players on the floor. So, I think that decision will be totally up to him."

Curry has set several NBA records during his storied career and remains the league's all-time 3-point leader. His long-range shooting ability has had a noticeable effect on the game.

Steph Curry 2022 NBA Finals vs Boston Celtics

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw against the Boston Celtics during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals June 10, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston.   (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Curry hopes to finish his professional basketball career in San Francisco with the Warriors, the only NBA franchise he's ever played for. His father cited the two-time league MVP's competitive nature when he projected "several" more years of playing at a high level.

Stephen Curry and Dell Curry

Stephen Curry, left, of the Golden State Warriors celebrates on stage with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy after winning Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals June 16, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"He still has those competitive juices — those are far from leaving him," Dell Curry said. "He has the game, the will, so it's up to him. Obviously, he's 37, so we're not talking six or eight years, but he has many, several years left at this ability to play in the league."

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals last month. Curry's contract with the Warriors expires after the 2025-26 season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.