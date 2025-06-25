Stephen Curry's father, Dell Curry, says Warriors star likely to compete in NBA 'well into his 40s'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whenever Stephen Curry decides to step away from the NBA, a call from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will soon follow.

The four-time NBA champion celebrated his 37th birthday in March.

This fall will mark Curry's 17th season with the Golden State Warriors, but don't expect the sharpshooting guard to call it quits anytime soon — at least according to his father.

Former NBA player Dell Curry believes his son has the ability to play in the NBA "well into his 40s."

"I think it'll be his decision when to walk away," Dell Curry told PFSN. "A lot of guys play until the teams or the league tell you, 'We can't use your services anymore.' I think he could be well into his 40s because he can shoot the ball and requires that you have to guard him. That'll create space for other players on the floor. So, I think that decision will be totally up to him."

Curry has set several NBA records during his storied career and remains the league's all-time 3-point leader. His long-range shooting ability has had a noticeable effect on the game.

Curry hopes to finish his professional basketball career in San Francisco with the Warriors, the only NBA franchise he's ever played for. His father cited the two-time league MVP's competitive nature when he projected "several" more years of playing at a high level.

"He still has those competitive juices — those are far from leaving him," Dell Curry said. "He has the game, the will, so it's up to him. Obviously, he's 37, so we're not talking six or eight years, but he has many, several years left at this ability to play in the league."

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals last month. Curry's contract with the Warriors expires after the 2025-26 season.

