Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed after being struck by car: report

Details surrounding Haskins' death were not immediately known

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed early Saturday morning in Florida after being struck by a vehicle, according to reports. He was 24 years old.

Haskins, who was set to turn 25 next month, was in South Florida training with the team when he tragically died after being hit by a car, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported first, citing Haskins' agent.

The former Ohio State standout was reportedly in Miami training with Mitch Trubisky, who was signed by the Steelers last month to a two-year deal, Sports Illustrated reported. Haskins was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh following veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. 

Details surrounding Haskins' death were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

