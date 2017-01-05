Steelers look to avenge humbling loss to Dolphins in rematch

MIAMI (10-6) at PITTSBURGH (11-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 7+

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Dolphins 8-6-2, Steelers 9-7

SERIES RECORD - Tied 13-13

LAST MEETING - Dolphins beat Steelers 30-15, Oct. 16, 2016

LAST WEEK - Dolphins lost to Patriots 35-14, Steelers beat Browns 27-24, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - Dolphins No. 10, Steelers No. 5

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (9), PASS (26)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (30), PASS (15)

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (14), PASS (5T)

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (13), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Dolphins making first playoff appearance since 2008. Last postseason win came in wild-card round in 2000. .. Steelers in playoffs for third straight year, seventh time in coach Mike Tomlin's 10-year tenure. ... Steelers have 34 postseason wins, tied with Dallas for most in NFL history. ... Fourth postseason meeting between teams. Last playoff meeting was 45-28 Miami victory in 1984 AFC championship. ... 40 Miami players will be making playoff debut. ... Temperature at kickoff expected to be in teens. ... Dolphins dominated 30-15 romp over Steelers on Oct. 16. RB Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards, first back to go over 200 yards rushing vs. Pittsburgh in 16 years. ... Miami to start backup QB Matt Moore in place of injured Ryan Tannehill. Moore will make first postseason start of 10-year career. ... Moore is 15-13 as starter, 8-7 with Dolphins. ... Ajayi's 1,272 yards rushing rank third in franchise history. Ajayi led NFL in rushing over final 11 weeks (1, 155 yards). He is one of four players in NFL history with three 200-yard games in one season. ... DE Cam Wake's 81 1-2 sacks rank second in team history. ... Miami WR Jarvis Landry one of two players with 80 receptions in each of first three seasons (Odell Beckham Jr.). ... Steelers won seven straight to finish regular season. ... Game is 21st time Steelers have faced non-division regular-season opponent in postseason. Pittsburgh is 8-12 in playoff rematches. ... Tomlin is 6-5 in playoffs, including 4-2 at home. Both home losses came in wild-card round (Jacksonville 2007, Baltimore 2014). ... Pittsburgh's 1-3 in playoffs since making 2011 Super Bowl. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR Antonio Brown, RB Le'Veon Bell will be in lineup together in playoff game for first time. ... Roethlisberger is 11-6 in playoff starts. ... Brown led AFC with 106 receptions. First player to lead AFC in receptions four straight years. ... Brown is one of two players with four straight 100-catch seasons (Marvin Harrison). ... Brown's 481 receptions since start of 2013 most over four-year span in NFL history. ... Steelers allowed 21 sacks, second fewest in league. ... Pittsburgh is 12-2 when Bell goes over 100 yards rushing since 2013. ... Steelers' 38 sacks most among AFC playoff teams. .... Pittsburgh CB Artie Burns' 3 interceptions tied for first among rookies. ... Fantasy Tip: Bell, always a good play, led NFL in yards from scrimmage (157), third highest average ever.

---

