Steelers' George Pickens unaware of NFL policy on eye black messaging: 'Never seen it before'

The NFL rule that prohibits players from adding messages to eye black during games apparently was not on George Pickens' radar.

The third-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver's eye black during a Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys featured an explicit word.

The eye black strip, which stretched under his eyes, said, "open f---ing always."

"Never seen (the rule) before," Pickens said when asked if he was aware of the league's policy pertaining to eye black. "Have you seen it before?"

A reporter then mentioned the fine Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward had to pay in 2015 when he wrote his father's nickname on his eye black. Cam's father, Craig, played in the NFL from 1988-1998 and went by the nickname "Ironhead."

The 23-year-old Pickens shrugged when his teammate's fine was brought up, saying, "Years ago, when I wasn’t in the league? So, no."

Pickens said "it was just eye black" when asked if there was any intent behind the decision and said he had not yet heard from the league about any potential fines.

The eye black was just part of an eventful night for Pickens, who leads the Steelers in receptions and yards by a wide margin.

Pickens also dragged Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis to the ground by his face mask on the game's final play and slammed his helmet so hard at the end of a scoreless Pittsburgh possession that it bounced over the bench.

"You know when it’s third down and you don’t convert, (you're frustrated)," Pickens said. "A lot of fans (were) mad as well."

Pickens played a career-low 34 snaps, which coach Mike Tomlin described as load management. Pickens sat alone on the bench for extended stretches in the second half. Injured veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the few teammates who checked on him.

"You've definitely got to feel for him," Steelers quarterback Justin Fields said. "He's just passionate about the game. ... The biggest thing is just being patient and him waiting for the ball to come his way because, at the end of the day, defenses know that we're trying to get him the ball."

Pickens said he had no issue with the dip in playing time and put the responsibility on the scheme put together by first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

"It's not on me," Pickens said. "It's all up to Art."

Smith downplayed his decision, pointing out he limited snaps for players such as running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown when he was serving as offensive coordinator in Tennessee to keep them fresh.

While Tomlin lamented his team's inability to create "splash" plays downfield — Pittsburgh's longest gain against the Cowboys was a 21-yard reception by Pickens — Smith doesn't think limiting Pickens' playing time also limits the Steelers' ability to gobble up yardage in big chunks.

