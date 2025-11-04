Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers add Super Bowl champion wide receiver to team

Steelers have a deep contingent of wide receivers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers added an extra weapon on offense on Tuesday, signing a two-time Super Bowl champion and a wide receiver who quarterback Aaron Rodgers is familiar with.

The team brought over wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He was added to the practice squad.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a pass

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023. (Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports)

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the San Francisco 49ers and played in five games before he was injured and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers released him on Oct. 18.

The Green Bay Packers selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after he played at N.C. State and South Florida. He became a target for Rodgers when the four-time MVP was still celebrating wins with the cheeseheads of Lambeau Field.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) walks the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 29, 2024. (Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images)

He played four years with the Packers before he joined the Kansas City Chiefs where he won two Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.

Valdes-Scantling played with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints last season.

The veteran wide receiver has 209 catches for 3,606 yards and 20 touchdown catches. He’s the active leader in career yards per catch with 17.3. Former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is behind him with 16.2 yards per catch.

Pittsburgh released defensive back Beanie Bishop from the practice squad on Monday.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling with the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Aug. 23, 2025. (Jeff Hanisch/Imagn Images)

DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Ke’Shawn Williams and Roman Wilson are the other wide receivers at Rodgers’ disposal.

