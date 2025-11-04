Steelers add Super Bowl champion wide receiver to team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers added an extra weapon on offense on Tuesday, signing a two-time Super Bowl champion and a wide receiver who quarterback Aaron Rodgers is familiar with.

The team brought over wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He was added to the practice squad.

Valdes-Scantling started the season with the San Francisco 49ers and played in five games before he was injured and placed on injured reserve. The 49ers released him on Oct. 18.

The Green Bay Packers selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after he played at N.C. State and South Florida. He became a target for Rodgers when the four-time MVP was still celebrating wins with the cheeseheads of Lambeau Field.

He played four years with the Packers before he joined the Kansas City Chiefs where he won two Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback.

Valdes-Scantling played with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints last season.

The veteran wide receiver has 209 catches for 3,606 yards and 20 touchdown catches. He’s the active leader in career yards per catch with 17.3. Former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is behind him with 16.2 yards per catch.

Pittsburgh released defensive back Beanie Bishop from the practice squad on Monday.

DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Ke’Shawn Williams and Roman Wilson are the other wide receivers at Rodgers’ disposal.