Spanish soccer team renames itself Flat Earth FC after league promotion

The flat Earth conspiracy movement has invaded the pitch.

Mostoles Balompie changed its name to Flat Earth FC after a promotion to the Spanish fourth flight division. The team’s president, Javi Poves, said in a video Friday that the change was in fact to support the fringe theory.

SWISS SOCCER PLAYER FLORIJANA ISMAILI, 24, MISSING AFTER 'SWIMMING ACCIDENT' IN ITALY'S LAKE COMO, CLUB SAYS

“We are a professional football club in the Spanish fourth tier and we are born to unite the voices of millions of flat earth movement followers and all those people who are looking for answers,” Poves said, according to Marca. “Football is the most popular sport and has the most impact worldwide, so creating a club dedicated to the flat earth movement is the best way to have a constant presence in the media.”

Poves added: “This will also be the first football club associated with a cause and an idea, without having a specific location. Professional football clubs are subject not only to a nation, but also to a city. Flat Earth FC is the first football club whose followers are united by the most important thing, which is an idea.”

The flat Earth theory is a conception that the world is shaped like a disc instead of a sphere. The theory rose to prominence on social media over the last few years, though scientists have debunked it.

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED STAR WAYNE ROONEY SCORES BLISTERING 70-YARD GOAL FOR DC UNITED

NBA star Kyrie Irving was among those who created a firestorm over saying he believed the Earth was flat during an interview on a podcast in 2017. A year later, he apologized for the comment.