Sophie Cunningham criticizes Angel Reese over public Sky frustrations: 'Just some things you can't say'

Sophie Cunningham criticized Angel Reese for her comments about demanding better players if she were to continue playing with the Chicago Sky.

The two-time All-Star voiced her frustrations with the franchise earlier in the week, saying she "might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me" if the team does not improve its outlook.

"I’m not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune . "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me."

The Sky suspended her for a half due to remarks that were deemed "detrimental to the team." The team suspension came just after she was suspended for a game for receiving her eighth technical foul of the season.

"That's not great. I get when you're losing, and it's been a frustrating season, everyone is feeling those emotions. I'm sure her teammates feel it, her coaches feel it, the organization, the fans, everyone feels that," Cunningham said on her "Show Me Something" podcast.

"There's just some things that you can't say. One of my biggest things is I'm a very team-first person. I always put the team before my feelings, and I think that should be a standard. So, you gotta protect your locker room. You can't be saying everything you're feeling because that's not a good look. And then your teammates feel a certain way, that causes division in the locker room.

"Protect your locker room at all costs. I'm sure she regrets saying that, don't get me wrong, but there are some things that everyone probably knows you just can't say. You can have those with the front office, you can have those conversations behind closed doors, but to say it in media is kind of brutal."

Reese walked back her comments after Wednesday’s win over the Connecticut Sun and apologized to the team.

Reese is averaging 14.7 points and a league-leading 12.6 rebounds, but the Sky are 10-33, the second-worst record in the association.

