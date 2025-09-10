WNBA star Angel Reese shares Caleb Williams connection after NFL player's message on painted fingernails

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese revealed the connection she has with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after the NFL player shared a poignant message on his fingernails on Monday.

Reese wrote on social media that it was her nail technician that painted Williams’ nails before his game against the Minnesota Vikings.

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

"Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails & she KILLED it! So proud!" she wrote on X.

The second-year player’s nails were painted with the suicide prevention ribbon and colors on his right, throwing hand. His other hand displayed the numbers "988," which is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

September is suicide prevention awareness month, with World Suicide Prevention Day being Sept. 10.

As the first overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Williams’ confident personality and fashion choices were on display as he looked to lift the Bears out of the NFL’s basement and back into playoff contention.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While that wasn’t the case in his rookie campaign, his painted fingernails—which once featured his No. 18 and messages like "Da Bears"—were always a fun sight before games.

Williams also used to write motivational phrases on his nails, including a highly controversial message that read "F--- Utah" during his time at USC.

He didn’t have the best of games against the Vikings on Monday night. Chicago squandered a lead in the fourth quarter and lost the game 27-24.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams was 21-of-35 with 210 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.