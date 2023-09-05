Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Some NFL fans to face Biden ad blitz as regular season kicks off: report

Biden will reportedly tout economic achievements to voters in battleground states

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 5

NFL fans are eager for the return of the regular season. 

And when it does return, fans will be blitzed with a new ad campaign from the Biden administration. 

The ad will run in Michigan when the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Axios reported Tuesday.

Joe Biden in August 2023

Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the King family and organizers of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The ad will reportedly run in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada through the weekend.

The "Got to Work" advertisement will tout the White House's achievements in the last few years, including "fixing supply chains, fighting corporate greed, passing laws to lower the cost of medicine and cutting utility bills and making us more energy independent."

PATRIOTS' JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER'S KNEE 'IS A MESS,' NFL INSIDER SUGGESTS

Patrick Mahomes warms up

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass before a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns Aug 26, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will begin their quest to win a second consecutive Super Bowl, something that hasn’t been done since Tom Brady’s New England Patriots took home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

The Lions hope to show their near-playoff run in 2022 wasn’t a fluke. Jared Goff will lead the attack on offense with Aidan Hutchinson and C.J. Gardner-Johnson holding down the defense.

Jared Goff vs Jaguars

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions during warmups before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit.  (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The season begins Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.