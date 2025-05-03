Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Kentucky Derby 2025: Sights and scenes from Churchill Downs
Horse racing fans arrived at Churchill Downs this weekend to watch the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, which is slated to begin on Saturday evening.
- A drink sits on a table at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- The track is groomed after workouts at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- A race fan sits in the stands at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- A horse works out at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- People look over racing programs at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
-
- A race fan watches from the stands at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- A race fan looks at a program at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- Horses workout at Churchill Downs Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- A person walks past hats for sale at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- Tre Moser wears patriotic clothing at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- A horse gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- Kentucky Derby entrant Journalism works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
-
- People watch as Kentucky Derby entrant Sandman gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
- Horses head for the track for a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.read more
Kentucky Derby 2025: Sights and scenes from Churchill Downs
Horse racing fans arrived at Churchill Downs this weekend to watch the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, which is slated to begin on Saturday evening.
Move Forward
- Kentucky Derby 2025: Sights and scenes from Churchill Downs