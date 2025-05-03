Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    16 Images

    Kentucky Derby 2025: Sights and scenes from Churchill Downs

    Horse racing fans arrived at Churchill Downs this weekend to watch the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, which is slated to begin on Saturday evening.

    Start Slideshow
  • Kentucky Derby drink
    A drink sits on a table at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson / AP Newsroom
  • Track gets groomed
    The track is groomed after workouts at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • A fan looks on
    A race fan sits in the stands at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • A horse works out
    A horse works out at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Fans looking over programs
    People look over racing programs at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race, Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Jon Cherry / AP Newsroom
  • Horse works out
    A horse works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Race fan looks on
    A race fan watches from the stands at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson / AP Newsroom
  • A fan looks at program
    A race fan looks at a program at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson / AP Newsroom
  • Horses workout
    Horses workout at Churchill Downs Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Kentucky Derby hats
    A person walks past hats for sale at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Jon Cherry / AP Newsroom
  • Patrons in line
    Tre Moser wears patriotic clothing at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Horse gets bath
    A horse gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Journalism works out
    Kentucky Derby entrant Journalism works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Horse works out
    A horse works out at Churchill Downs Friday, May 2, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Sandman gets bath
    People watch as Kentucky Derby entrant Sandman gets a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Horses on the track
    Horses head for the track for a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. 
    read more
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel / AP Newsroom
  • Published
    16 Images

    Kentucky Derby 2025: Sights and scenes from Churchill Downs

    Horse racing fans arrived at Churchill Downs this weekend to watch the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, which is slated to begin on Saturday evening.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Kentucky Derby 2025: Sights and scenes from Churchill Downs
  • Kentucky Derby drink
  • Track gets groomed
  • A fan looks on
  • A horse works out
  • Fans looking over programs
  • Horse works out
  • Race fan looks on
  • A fan looks at program
  • Horses workout
  • Kentucky Derby hats
  • Patrons in line
  • Horse gets bath
  • Journalism works out
  • Horse works out
  • Sandman gets bath
  • Horses on the track
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 16