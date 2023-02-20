Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Singer Jully Black makes one-word change to Canadian national anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Black changed the words to the lyrics

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jully Black, a legendary Canadian singer-songwriter, received the opportunity to sing Canada’s national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Salt Lake City.

Black, however, made a one-word change to the song in an effort to acknowledge indigenous people.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jully Black sings the Canadian national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Jully Black sings the Canadian national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Recording artist Jully Black sings the Canadian national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Vivint Arena Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Recording artist Jully Black sings the Canadian national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Vivint Arena Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"O Canada! Our home on native land," she sang in front of the thousands in attendance. The original lyrics to the song say, "Our home and native land."

Black received praise for the change.

The Toronto native has collaborated with several artists, including Nas, Destiny’s Child and Sean Paul over the course of her career, and several of her records and collaborations have hit CRIA Certified Gold or CRIA Certified Platinum.

CHARLES BARKLEY, SHAQ RIP 'BORING A--' SALT LAKE CITY; STATE LAWMAKER URGES EX-STARS TO 'DO BETTER'

Canadian singer, songwriter and actress Jully Black before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Feb. 19, 2023.

Canadian singer, songwriter and actress Jully Black before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Feb. 19, 2023. (Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports)

"We’ve been singing this anthem since kindergarten. And now, in the last three years, especially with indigenous rights and what’s going on in our country and the history and the learning, I too am learning," Black explained to TSN’s The Shift. "So, I reached out to some indigenous friends and said, ‘First of all, how do you feel about me doing this anthem?’ And I got some feedback.

"I really dissected the lyrics to really sing it with intention because I know it like my name."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jully Black attends the unveiling of her Canada’s Walk of Fame 2021 commemorative plaque to celebrate her induction for Arts &amp; Entertainment during the 2022 Canada's Walk of Fame Gala at Beanfield Centre, Exhibition Place on Dec. 3, 2022 in Toronto.

Jully Black attends the unveiling of her Canada’s Walk of Fame 2021 commemorative plaque to celebrate her induction for Arts & Entertainment during the 2022 Canada's Walk of Fame Gala at Beanfield Centre, Exhibition Place on Dec. 3, 2022 in Toronto. (Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Later, Team Giannis would defeat Team LeBron 184-175.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.