Simmons, Browns sit, Lyles shines in Jazz Summer League

A look at some of the highlights from the five games on the schedule Tuesday at the Orlando Summer League and Utah Jazz Summer League:

A NIGHT OFF

The 76ers' No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons and Celtics No. 3 overall pick Jaylen Brown both had the day off. Simmons left Monday's game with cramps in both calves, but the team had already planned to manage his minutes at this stage of Summer League. Brown hyperextended his right knee Monday, but is expected to be available Thursday.

EXPERIMENTING

The league experimented with a fourth official on the floor during the second game in Salt Lake City. The new-look crew had one official on the baseline with the other three spread out around the perimeter. Three were from the NBA and one from the D-League.

VERSATILITY

Jazz forward Trey Lyles continued to show his versatile inside-out game after notching a double-double Monday. He took bigger players off the dribble and backed down smaller ones in the post - hitting a baseline fade-away on one possession and coming back with a hook in the paint. He finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two assists as the Celtics beat the Jazz 89-82. Lyles' highlight of the night came in the fourth quarter when he crossed over Malcolm Miller on the perimeter and threw down a two-handed power dunk. He followed that possession with a pull-up 3.

THREE-HEADED MONSTER

The Spurs defeated the 76ers 95-91 with 81 combined points from Johnathon Simmons, Kyle Anderson and Bryn Forbes. Simmons finished with 35 points, seven rebounds, five assists and nine turnovers while shooting 13 for 18 from the field. Both Anderson and Forbes totaled 23 as the rest of the team combined for 14 points.

HEATING UP

Heat forward Josh Richardson had his best game of summer league with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder was 6 for 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from behind the arc.

LIL BIG DOG

Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III scored 20 points on 8 for 13 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. The third-year player out of Michigan is the son of 1994's No. 1 overall pick Glenn Robinson.

SCARY SIGHT

The Celtics' No. 16 overall pick Guerschon Yabusele went up for an offensive rebound late in the fourth quarter and wound up tip-dunking it over Jazz opponents and teammates. The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder from France flexed and pointed to his bicep while running back on defense. A man that size leaping over several other players was a sight to see.

YOUNG CLIPPERS

The Clippers' first-round draft pick Brice Johnson scored a team-high 23 points on 10 for 16 shooting and added seven rebounds in a 92-84 loss to the Knicks. The Clippers fell to 0-3 despite the effort from the North Carolina product. Teammate Diamond Stone, the No. 40 overall pick, added 20 points and seven rebounds.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Former Stanford standout Chasson Randle may have had the best all-around line in any of Tuesday's games. He scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds, had five assists and added six steals as a reserve for New York.

SLOWING DOWN

Celtics wing James Young is playing in his third consecutive Summer League after being drafted No. 17 out of Kentucky in the 2014 draft. He scored 17 points and had five rebounds against the Jazz.

''I can see everything now,'' Young said. ''Stuff I didn't see before, I see now. Just from sitting on the bench, all the stuff I needed to learn.

''The game's a lot slower and I'm starting to use that to my advantage.''

WEDNESDAY'S MATCHUPS

The Utah Summer League takes a day off before returning on Thursday. In Orlando, the Magic White team plays the Knicks, the Mavericks face the Hornets and the Pacers and Thunder close out the night.