Shrigley and Aztecs thump Aggies

San Diego, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Matt Shrigley led all scorers with 15 points to lead No. 6 San Diego State to a 60-45 win over Utah State at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl.

Josh Davis added 12 points and eight rebounds and Skylar Spencer scored 10 for the Aztecs (23-2, 12-1 MWC), who have won two straight since bowing to Wyoming on Feb. 11.

"This was a good win against a good team that didn't play well tonight and we had a lot to do with it," SDSU coach Steve Fisher said.

SDSU leading scoring Xavier Thames, who entered the contest averaging 17.7 ppg, finished with just four points on 1-of-9 shooting from the floor. He added five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win.

Spencer Butterfield and Jarred Shaw scored 10 points apiece, with Shaw adding seven rebounds for the Aggies (15-11, 5-9), who have dropped two straight on the heels of a three-game winning streak.

The Aztecs opened the game on a 19-7 run. Shrigley hit a trio of 3-pointers on the burst. A Butterfield 3-pointer with 7:07 remaining pulled Utah State within 14, 28-14, but SDSU was able to build a comfortable 35-19 lead and the hosts held a 35-22 lead entering the break.

SDSU's lead eclipsed 20, 56-35, on another Shrigley triple with 4:38 remaining, and Utah State never got closer than the final score.

"They're really good defensively," Butterfield said. "They're in the Top 10 in the country for a reason - they play tough defense. They've got some tall guards and they're all very athletic."

Game Notes

SDSU improved to 2-3 all-time against Utah State, with both wins coming this season ... SDSU is 13-1 at home this season ... Utah State was 17-for-50 from the field ... The Aggies had 15 turnovers, compared to just nine for SDSU.