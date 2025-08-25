Shedeur Sanders shares optimism as Browns' preseason ends: 'I’ll keep learning and getting better'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders posted an optimistic message on social media on Sunday as he wrapped up the first preseason of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders posted a carousel of pictures, showing eager fans hoping to convince the rookie quarterback to sign their memorabilia and one with his teammates huddled around him.

Thanks everyone for the (love) and support," he wrote. "There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better."

Sanders struggled in his final preseason appearance for the Browns. However, his spot on the Browns’ roster appeared to be safe as the team cut Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley. ESPN reported that Cleveland is likely to go with four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster instead of two or three.

Sanders told reporters after the game he "obviously" believes he deserves to be on the final roster.

"I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that’s all I can ask for," he said. "I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team."

"If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong – they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It’s not my decision."

Sanders was fourth on the depth chart throughout the preseason. It’s unclear where he will be positioned going into the regular season.