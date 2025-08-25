Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders shares optimism as Browns' preseason ends: 'I’ll keep learning and getting better'

Sanders struggled in his final preseason game but appeared to have found a roster spot

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Shedeur Sanders posted an optimistic message on social media on Sunday as he wrapped up the first preseason of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders posted a carousel of pictures, showing eager fans hoping to convince the rookie quarterback to sign their memorabilia and one with his teammates huddled around him.

Shedeur Sanders runs out onto the field

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field.  (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

Thanks everyone for the (love) and support," he wrote. "There’s a lot to learn from this preseason, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity to be out there. Day by day, rep by rep, I’ll keep learning and getting better."

Sanders struggled in his final preseason appearance for the Browns. However, his spot on the Browns’ roster appeared to be safe as the team cut Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley. ESPN reported that Cleveland is likely to go with four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster instead of two or three.

Sanders told reporters after the game he "obviously" believes he deserves to be on the final roster.

Shedeur Sanders on the sideline vs Eagles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

"I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work. I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best and that’s all I can ask for," he said. "I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team."

"If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong – they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It’s not my decision."

Shedeur Sanders and Gage Larvadain

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walk off the field after the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

Sanders was fourth on the depth chart throughout the preseason. It’s unclear where he will be positioned going into the regular season.

