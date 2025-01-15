Shedeur Sanders reacts to possibility of father coaching Cowboys

Shedeur Sanders is likely to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board and whichever team lands him will have an intriguing storyline before the start of the season.

For now, all eyes are on his father as the Dallas Cowboys could be trying to lure Coach Prime from the Colorado Buffaloes to the NFL. The elder Sanders had been adamant about not going to the pros unless he could coach his sons.

Dallas has the No. 12 pick of the draft and would likely have to make a move up the board to be in line to select Shedeur Sanders if that was a part of the whole plan.

The star collegiate quarterback spoke briefly with the Dallas Morning News as he attended the Dallas Mavericks-Denver Nuggets game on Tuesday night.

"I think it would be cool. What do you think?" he told the paper.

The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy after five seasons as the two sides couldn’t agree to a new contract. Dallas has the opening but at least one former player doesn’t really consider it a "coveted job."

Troy Aikman made his thoughts clear about the situation on Monday.

"I thought Mike McCarthy would be the head coach, so this is a bit of a surprise for me today that he’s not going to be… It suggests that there's not a real plan," he said before calling the playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

"I do think the Cowboys are obviously a high-profile team. Whoever is the head coach of that team is certainly going to draw a lot of attention, but I think most football people that take over as a head coach they want to do it on their terms and that’s hard to do.

"I love the Dallas Cowboys. I played there for 12 years. I wish them well. To say that it’s a coveted job, I’m not sure I would necessarily agree with that."

Deion Sanders didn’t exactly pour cold water on the notion of taking the job. He confirmed reports Monday he talked with team owner Jerry Jones.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing," Sanders told ESPN. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."