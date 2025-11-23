Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders delivers bold message ahead of first start with Browns

Sanders was making his first career start

Ryan Gaydos
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a bold message for fans and teammates before he took the first snaps of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanders made his long-awaited first NFL start on Sunday against the Raiders. He was moved up to No. 1 on the depth chart after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in Week 11.

Shedeur Sanders throws the ball

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws against the during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (Candice Ward/AP Photo)

He spoke to CBS’ Tiffany Blackmon before he stepped onto the field.

"I’m who they been looking for," Sanders said with a smirk.

Sanders talked about the opportunity to finally get his first career start, too.

Shedeur Sanders takes a knee

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) kneels in the end zone before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/AP Photo)

"Feels good," Sanders said. "But we’re cool, calm and collected. Like, this ain’t nothing to us."

He met with his father, Deion Sanders, before he left the tunnel. The wholesome moment was shared on the Browns’ social media account before the game.

Sanders and the Browns started on offense first and punted on their first drive. On the second drive, the Browns were set up in Raiders territory. The team only used running back Quinshon Judkins on the drive. He eventually scored on a direct snap from 8 yards out.

The former Colorado standout got his first taste of NFL action last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

He was 4-of-16 with 47 yards and an interception.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

