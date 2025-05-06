Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

Shedeur Sanders fan files $100M lawsuit against NFL for shocking draft slide, alleging racial discrimination

'The decisions made regarding Sanders may been influenced by racial discrimination, violating his rights as a player,' the lawsuit states

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
ESPN host dishes on whether the media protects Shedeur, Deion Sanders Video

ESPN host dishes on whether the media protects Shedeur, Deion Sanders

ESPN's Rece Davis discussed whether the media is protective of Shedeur and Deion Sanders during a recent appearance on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders' fall from projected first overall pick to 144th in this year's NFL Draft stunned countless NFL fans, and one fan was so shocked he is taking legal action. 

An anonymous fan of the quarterback has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the NFL over the fall.

The plaintiff is a self-identified Georgia native and fan of Sanders' college team, the University of Colorado. The lawsuit alleged leaked statements that Sanders "tanked interviews," "wasn't prepared" and was "too cocky," damaging the player's reputation and hurting his eventual draft position. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

What would a successful season look like for Shedeur Sanders | Speak Video

The lawsuit suggested the situation violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964. 

"The decisions made regarding Sanders may have been influenced by racial discrimination, violating his rights as a player," the lawsuit states

Sanders' slide during the draft prompted heated racial debates on social media, including an X interaction between ESPN host Stephen A. Smith and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy. Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman suggested the reason Sanders slid was because "America continues to fear strong black men."

NFL AGENT BREAKS DOWN TRUMP'S IMPACT IN SHEDEUR SANDERS SAGA

However, the first overall pick in this year's draft was former Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is, like Sanders, Black. In fact, the last three players to be taken No. 1 in the NFL draft have been Black quarterbacks. 

Still, as a result of the slide, the plaintiff claimed he had experienced "intentional infliction of emotional distress and trauma." 

Famed NFL agent Leigh Steinberg analyzes Shedeur Sanders' unprecedented NFL Draft fall Video

"The NFL's actions and the dissemination of slanderous statements have caused severe emotional distress and trauma to the plaintiff, resulting in frustration, disappointment and psychological harm as a fan," the suit says. "The NFL may have engaged in unfair practices by misrepresenting the nature of the drafting process and the qualifications of players."

Fox News Digital reached out to the NFL for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tuesday before the draft, NFL Media released a summary of the top 18 prospects in this year's class. 

Sanders' section included comments from an anonymous assistant coach, who said Sanders was "the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. … But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

An anonymous longtime executive added, "It didn't go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he's going to do and what's best for him. He makes you feel small."

Shedeur Sanders speaks with media

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders talks to ESPN after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. (Michael Ciaglo/Imagn Images)

However, Sanders and his family have not expressed any such grievances about the quarterback's draft slide. The quarterback was taken in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns

Sanders is expected to contend for the team's starting quarterback job with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was taken ahead of Sanders in the third round. 

The team announced Tuesday that Sanders will wear the jersey No. 12.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.