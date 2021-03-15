Shaq Barrett heading back to Buccaneers on 4-year deal

Shaq Barrett is sticking with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After helping the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl, the linebacker reached an agreement with the team on Monday as the NFL free agency period opened. Barrett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN and the NFL Network that his client agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with $36 million guaranteed.

NFL journalist Josina Anderson first reported that Barrett was staying with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay signed Barrett to a one-year contract prior to the start of the 2019 season. He had spent five seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining the Buccaneers.

Barrett broke out as a premier defensive player in 2019. He recorded a league-leading 19.5 sacks, 58 tackles, six forced fumbles and an interception. He was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

He would re-sign with Tampa Bay again in 2020 and play 15 games. He recorded eight sacks and 57 tackles on his way to capturing another Super Bowl ring.

Before Barrett came to the team in 2019, the Buccaneers’ defense was ranked 31st in points allowed and 27 in yards allowed. The team improved in 2019 – finishing 29th in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed.

In 2020, the Buccaneers defense was 8th in points allowed and 6th in yards allowed. It’s that type of defense that helped Tampa Bay stymie the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl as well as their other opponents throughout the playoffs.