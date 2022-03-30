Shaheen Holloway hired by Seton Hall after leading Saint Peter's on historic NCAA Cinderella run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shaheen Holloway was announced as the men's basketball coach of Seton Hall Wednesday just days after he led Saint Peter's on a historic Elite Eight run during the 2022 NCAA Tournament, according to the school.

Holloway was a player for Seton Hall when the Pirates made it to the Sweet 16 during the 2000 NCAA Tournament and had been linked to the job ever since Kevin Willard left the program for Maryland . Holloway, who was also an associate head coach for eight seasons under Willard at Seton Hall, said after his recent hiring that, "Life has a way of coming full circle."

"This is certainly a full circle moment for my family and I. Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it's where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach," Holloway said. "To say that I'm excited to get started as the head men's basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement."

Holloway was thrust into the national spotlight when he guided Saint Peter's on its magical run. The Peacocks knocked off two Power 5 schools in Kentucky and Purdue and a solid Murray State team to get this deep into the tournament. They were the first No. 15 seed to ever make the Elite Eight.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Shaheen Holloway and his family home to Seton Hall," athletic director Bryan Felt said. "Shaheen is a winner in every sense of the word, and he is not only an incredible coach, but also an incredible educator of young men. He works tirelessly to put his student-athletes in a position to succeed, and he makes them believe that they can achieve anything with hard work and determination. That is evidenced by his historic NCAA Tournament run this month."

Willard gave Holloway his seal of approval after Seton Hall’s first-round exit from the tournament earlier this month. Saint Peter’s lost to North Carolina in the Elite Eight to end their Cinderella run.

"If I’m not here next year, I’d love if Shaheen Holloway is here. That would be the happiest thing that ever happened to me," Willard said.

As a player, Holloway currently holds the all-time program record for career assists at Seton Hall, with 681. During the Pirates' run to the Sweet 16 in 2000, Holloway scored the game-winning layup in overtime to defeat Oregon in the NCAA first round. In 2012, he was inducted into the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame.

Holloway was the 2020 MAAC Coach of the Year with Saint Peter's, and he led the Peacocks to the 2022 MAAC Tournament title, as well as three straight seasons with 10-plus victories in conference play.

Holloway guided Saint Peter’s to their first tournament win in the program’s history. He was 64-54 as the Peacocks’ head coach.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report