Serena Williams out at Wimbledon after sustaining leg injury

Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon.

During Tuesday’s first-round match against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Williams suffered a leg injury and was forced to stop playing, making it only the second time in her career that she had to retire from a major match.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand during the fifth game. After suffering the injury, it was visible on Williams' face that she was in pain, and she went to the locker room following a loss in that game.

Williams attempted to continue playing, and with the score tied 3-3, her leg buckled and she fell to the floor once again. This time, Williams rose to her feet and was crying as she walked to the net conceding defeat.

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, last won a major title in early 2017. Before suffering the injury, she was considered to be one of the tournament favorites. Williams was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

