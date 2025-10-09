Serena Williams' husband confronts Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take' over Super Bowl marriage comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, didn’t waste his chance to check Stephen A. Smith during his appearance on ESPN’s "First Take" on Thursday morning.

Williams was featured in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February, and it sparked debate on the sports talk show about why she was there. While Smith’s co-hosts pointed to the connection between Williams and Lamar given their Compton roots, Shannon Sharpe focused on Lamar’s dis track to fellow artist Drake, who had a previous relationship with Williams.

That angle is what prompted Smith to take a shot at Ohanian, whose shoes he decided to step in for the segment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. ‘Cause clearly you don’t belong with me," Smith said at the time. "What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye."

Well, before "First Take" went to a break on Thursday, Ohanian took the moment where they were talking about his marriage to Williams to check Smith for his comments in a nuanced way.

AYESHA CURRY MAKES ADMISSION ABOUT GETTING MARRIED, HAVING CHILDREN

"Also, too, Stephen A. Smith, I think you had some marriage advice for me. Is that right?" Ohanian asked.

"Oh, I am not qualified. Martial advice? Oh no, not me," Smith responded.

Ohanian didn’t stop there.

"You hadn’t been married before, right?" he added. "Because I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies. So, I generally try to stay in my lane in the advice department."

Ohanian is known mostly as the co-founder of the social media site Reddit. He's also the founder of the professional, female-only track and field series Athlos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams and Ohanian were married on Nov. 16, 2017, two months after their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, was born. In August 2023, Williams gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.