Ayesha Curry makes admission about getting married, having children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, raised eyebrows with comments she made in an appearance on Alex Cooper’s podcast.

The comments Curry made went viral on social media over the weekend even as her "Call Her Daddy" podcast appearance occurred in August. In the interview, Curry admitted that she never had immediate plans to get married and have a large family – life just happened.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"No. So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married," Curry said. "I thought I was going to be ‘career girl’ and that’s it. And I had my eyes set on my goals. I was never the little girl that dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that. And then, it happened so early in my life. It’s one of those things like, you actually don’t know what you want."

Curry spoke to Cooper about getting married at 22. She said she was pregnant with her first child about a month after she was married.

She said, at times, she thought she was choosing between her career and her relationship.

"Yes, to an extent. That was never presented in front of me that way. It kind of just had to be that way, and because … After we got married, we found out we were pregnant with our daughter so quickly, I didn't even have time to think about what I wanted anymore," she said. "It's so interesting. I spent my entire life trying to work toward something, and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn't think twice about it.

LEBRON JAMES MISSES LAKERS’ FIRST TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE WITH LOWER BODY INJURY

"After my daughter turned one, I remember there being a shift and being like, uh, I have goals for myself. This doesn't feel right. I love being a mom but I love doing other things too, and I need to get my s--- together and figure out what that looks like for myself now."

At 22 years old, Curry said she wasn’t ready for what was to come. But she just knew that she was in love with him and that he was the one she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

As his fame grew on the court, her popularity grew off the court.

She addressed having to navigate the added spotlight that came being the wife of an NBA champion superstar who was becoming the most popular athlete in the U.S.

"He’s so gracious. He tries to resonate with me, but he just can't," she said. "And he also comes from a place of like, it's f-ing stupid. Like, it's not true, so why are you [upset]? And I'm like, but wait, listen to how it makes me feel. And he's like, ‘But why does it make you feel like that? It's not real."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ayesha and Stephen Curry share four children. She launched the lifestyle brand Sweet July in 2020 along with Sweet July Productions and Sweet July Skin.