Seattle Seahawks: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Seattle Seahawks finished 11-5 during the 2019 season.

The Seahawks have seven picks going into the draft. They acquired one of their picks from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year, the Seahawks selected defensive end L.J. Collier in the first round. In 11 games, Collier had three tackles

Here are the Seahawks’ draft picks.

**

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 27 overall

Second Round, No. 59 overall

Second Round, No. 64 overall (from KC)

Third Round, No. 101 overall

Fourth Round, No. 133 overall

Fourth Round, No. 144 overall

Sixth Round, No. 214 overall

**

Here are some of the Seahawks’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Benson Mayowa, DE (Signed from LV)

B.J. Finney, C (signed from PIT)

Brandon Shell, OL (signed rom NYJ)

Bruce Irvin, LB (signed from CAR)

Cedric Ogbuehi, OL (signed from JAX)

Greg Olsen, TE (signed from CAR)

Phillip Dorsett, WR (signed from NE)

Quinton Dunbar, CB (signed from WAS)

DEPARTURES

Al Woods, DT (signed with JAX)

George Fant, OL (signed with NYJ)

German Ifedi, OL (signed with CHI)

Quinton Jefferson, DE (signed with BUF)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Akeem King, S

C.J. Prosise, RB

Dekoda Watson, DE

Ed Dickson, TE

Ezekiel Ansah, DE

Geno Smith, QB

Jadaveon Clowney, DL

Jaron Brown, WR

Jeremy Boykins, CB

Josh Gordon, WR

Kalan Reed, CB

Malik Turner, WR

Mike Iupati, OL

Mychal Kendricks, LB

Robert Turbin, RB

Tedric Thompson, S

Tyrone Swoopes, TE