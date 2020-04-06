Seattle Seahawks: 2020 NFL Draft profile
The Seattle Seahawks finished 11-5 during the 2019 season.
The Seahawks have seven picks going into the draft. They acquired one of their picks from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last year, the Seahawks selected defensive end L.J. Collier in the first round. In 11 games, Collier had three tackles
Here are the Seahawks’ draft picks.
DRAFT PICKS
First Round, No. 27 overall
Second Round, No. 59 overall
Second Round, No. 64 overall (from KC)
Third Round, No. 101 overall
Fourth Round, No. 133 overall
Fourth Round, No. 144 overall
Sixth Round, No. 214 overall
Here are some of the Seahawks’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.
ACQUISITIONS
Benson Mayowa, DE (Signed from LV)
B.J. Finney, C (signed from PIT)
Brandon Shell, OL (signed rom NYJ)
Bruce Irvin, LB (signed from CAR)
Cedric Ogbuehi, OL (signed from JAX)
Greg Olsen, TE (signed from CAR)
Phillip Dorsett, WR (signed from NE)
Quinton Dunbar, CB (signed from WAS)
DEPARTURES
Al Woods, DT (signed with JAX)
George Fant, OL (signed with NYJ)
German Ifedi, OL (signed with CHI)
Quinton Jefferson, DE (signed with BUF)
UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS
Akeem King, S
C.J. Prosise, RB
Dekoda Watson, DE
Ed Dickson, TE
Ezekiel Ansah, DE
Geno Smith, QB
Jadaveon Clowney, DL
Jaron Brown, WR
Jeremy Boykins, CB
Josh Gordon, WR
Kalan Reed, CB
Malik Turner, WR
Mike Iupati, OL
Mychal Kendricks, LB
Robert Turbin, RB
Tedric Thompson, S
Tyrone Swoopes, TE