Seahawks’ D’Wayne Eskridge, Chiefs’ Charles Omenihu suspended six games for violating NFL's conduct policy

The NFL also suspended Saints RB Alvin Kamara three games

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne "Dee" Eskridge and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu were suspended six games by the NFL Friday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. 

Eskridge, 26, released a statement via his agency in response to the suspension, explaining that a February incident with the mother of his child resulted in his arrest on misdemeanor charges. 

D'Wayne Eskridge carries the ball

D'Wayne Eskridge of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle.  (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

"Dwayne quickly took responsibility for his role in this incident. Dwayne entered into an agreement whereby the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months when he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy," the statement says.

The statement also clarified that Eskridge was not convicted of any crime. 

"Dwayne has already enrolled in and has begun therapy," the statement added. "Dwayne has not been convicted of any crime. He entered into this agreement because it is in the best interest of his family. Dwayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks and the NFL."

Charles Omenihu, 25, was also suspended Friday for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January.

Charles Omenihu talks to the media

Defensive end Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Kansas City Chiefs training camp July 25, 2023, in St Joseph, Mo.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

San Jose Police were called to Omenihu’s home for a report of domestic violence, according to law enforcement. A woman claiming to be his girlfriend told officers he had "pushed her to the ground during an argument," though there were no visible injuries and she declined medical treatment.

He was playing for the San Francisco 49ers at the time. 

The Chiefs signed Omenihu to a two-year deal this offseason that could be worth up to $20 million. He started three games and appeared in 17 for San Francisco last season, registering 4½ sacks.

Charles Omenihu injured

Charles Omenihu of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field injured during the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The suspensions follow the NFL’s announcement that New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons would be suspended the first three games of the season for their role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.