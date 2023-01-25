Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Charles Omenihu will play in NFC Championship despite domestic violence arrest earlier this week

Omenihu was arrested and released Monday after argument with girlfriend

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News

The San Francisco 49ers say defensive end Charles Omenihu will be active for the NFC Championship despite being arrested on a domestic violence charge on Monday.

The Niners said on Wednesday that they do not feel the lineman should be away from the team.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"We’re letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he’s healthy, he’ll play this week," Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. "We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not only himself but other people. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time."

The NFL said the issue would be reviewed.

"The matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy," the league said in a statement on Wednesday. "There is no change to his status."

Omenihu’s girlfriend alleged she was pushed to the ground during an argument Monday and had arm pain, but San Jose police said there were "no visible injuries." She also reportedly refused medical attention.

Charles Omenihu #94 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta.

Charles Omenihu #94 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

An emergency protective restraining order was served to Omenihu, who posted bail, an arrest report states.

The 25-year-old fifth-round pick from Texas plays in a depth role for San Francisco after being traded by the Houston Texans last year. 

Charles Omenihu #94 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Charles Omenihu #94 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

He started three of his 17 games this season for the 49ers, totaling 4.5 sacks and 20 combined tackles. Omenihu also has one forced fumble and one pass defended.

The Niners kick off against the Eagles in Philadelphia at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.