San Diego Padres fan catches foul ball in beer cup, celebrates by chugging drink

Ryan Gaydos
Gabby DiMarco caught the foul ball in her beer cup and then chugged the drink.

A San Diego Padres fan became a ballpark favorite Tuesday night during the team’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Gabby DiMarco was sitting in the upper deck of Petco Park in San Diego when Braves batter Ender Inciarte fouled a pitch off behind him and into her direction.

DiMarco caught the ball in her cup, while holding her cellphone and then proceeded to chug the beer – all to the applause of the Padres faithful.

“It bounced from behind me, I was trying to catch it all, and it landed in my cup,” DiMarco told MLB.com.

Padres fans might not have much to cheer about, sitting in last place of the National League West. But for a brief moment, the whole stadium got to applaud a great moment.

