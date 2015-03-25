Sam Hornish Jr. sets track record, beats Kyle Busch for the pole for Nationwide Zippo 200

Sam Hornish Jr. has won the pole for the Nationwide Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.

It was the second straight pole at The Glen for Hornish, who turned a lap at 123.291 miles per hour. That eclipsed the pole record of 123.241 mph set two years ago by Kurt Busch. It's Hornish's third Nationwide pole in 87 career races.

NASCAR Sprint Cup regular Kyle Busch will start second, followed by Joey Logano, Regan Smith and reigning Cup champion Brad Keselowski.

Nationwide points leader Austin Dillon will go off 14th.

Hornish and Smith are tied for second in the standings, 14 points behind.