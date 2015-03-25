Saints sign TE Watson to 3-year deal, re-sign LB Humber and WR Roby to 1-year contracts

The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran tight end Benjamin Watson to a three-year contract, and have also re-signed special teams leader Courtney Roby and reserve linebacker Ramon Humber for another season.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Watson spent the past three years with Cleveland, where last season he caught 49 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns. Drafted at the end of the first-round by New England in 2004, Watson has 321 career receptions for 3,776 yards and 28 TDs.

Roby, a reserve receiver who also ran track at Indiana, has been a regular on kick and punt coverage for the Saints since 2008. He also has returned kickoffs.

Humber has been a special teams regular and reserve defender for New Orleans since 2010 and played in 13 games last season.