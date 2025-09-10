Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya name drops player who messaged her '10 times' for date

Danish tennis star Holger Rune fired back at the claim

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya is pursuing her first Grand Slam singles title of her career while other players on the men’s circuit appear to be going after her.

Kalinskaya, 26, appeared in an interview on Tuesday and said Danish tennis player Holger Rune was one of a few who had frequented her social media direct messages.

Anna Kalinskaya at the WTA 1000

Anna Kalinskaya runs across the court against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their second round match on Day Four of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open at IGA Stadium on July 30, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

She said on "First&Red" that she ignored Rune because the "thinks too much of himself."

"Tennis players — more often before," she said of who asks her on dates. "Now I’m older. I don’t know, for some, it’s just no chance at all. No need to write. Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up.

"I’ll say it now, but Holger Rune. He writes to everyone. He deserves all this. Thinks too much of himself. But he’s not the only one. A couple (more)."

Holger Rune fist bumps

Holger Rune (DEN) reacts after returning a shot against Terence Atmane (FRA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Auig. 14, 2025.  (Aaron Doster/Imagn Images)

Rune replied to the clip that took social media by storm.

"Ha ha ha. We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date," he wrote on X. "if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date . Don’t worry."

Kalinskaya, who previously dated Italy’s Jannik Sinner, has one singles title to her name and four doubles titles. The Grand Slam circuit was a bit of a struggle for her this year.

She didn’t compete in the Australian Open and was ousted in the first round of the French Open. She made it to the second round at Wimbledon and was bounced in the third round from the U.S. Open. The furthest she’s ever gotten at a Grand Slam was the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2024.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Iga Swiatek

Anna Kalinskaya (UKR) hits to Iga Swiatek (POL) (not pictured) on day seven of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 25, 2025.  (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Kalinskaya is ranked No. 32 in the world.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

