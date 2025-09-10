Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya name drops player who messaged her '10 times' for date

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya is pursuing her first Grand Slam singles title of her career while other players on the men’s circuit appear to be going after her.

Kalinskaya, 26, appeared in an interview on Tuesday and said Danish tennis player Holger Rune was one of a few who had frequented her social media direct messages.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She said on "First&Red" that she ignored Rune because the "thinks too much of himself."

"Tennis players — more often before," she said of who asks her on dates. "Now I’m older. I don’t know, for some, it’s just no chance at all. No need to write. Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up.

"I’ll say it now, but Holger Rune. He writes to everyone. He deserves all this. Thinks too much of himself. But he’s not the only one. A couple (more)."

TRUMP SIGNS AUTOGRAPHS FOR TENNIS FANS BEFORE LEAVING US OPEN

Rune replied to the clip that took social media by storm.

"Ha ha ha. We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date," he wrote on X. "if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date . Don’t worry."

Kalinskaya, who previously dated Italy’s Jannik Sinner, has one singles title to her name and four doubles titles. The Grand Slam circuit was a bit of a struggle for her this year.

She didn’t compete in the Australian Open and was ousted in the first round of the French Open. She made it to the second round at Wimbledon and was bounced in the third round from the U.S. Open. The furthest she’s ever gotten at a Grand Slam was the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kalinskaya is ranked No. 32 in the world.